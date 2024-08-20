Drake shows love when it suits him. The 6 God recently posted the lyrics of Chingy’s hit song “One Call Away.”

Posting on the gram, Drake highlighted a verse from the track where Chingy raps, “The next day I’m with the fellas at the case playin’ ball. Here she come with her friends, they posted up on the wall. Now I’m showin’ off, tryin’ to dunk, tryin’ to dribble, break fast through the middle just to see her smile and giggle.”

Drake captioned a screenshot of these lyrics, writing, “Nah Chingy I felt this. Like why do I play ball better when the tings aren’t watching.” He added, “You really struck a chord with this one goated lyric.”

Safe to say, Drake was zoned out playing throwbacks or maybe even in his feelings but regardless king of cool how he shouted out the St. Louis rapper.

As for Drake’s own catalog, he’s gearing up for a new project with PartyNextDoor. The Toronto OVO label mates are working on a joint album.

ICYMI, during a Toronto concert on August 3rd, Drake joined PartyNextDoor on stage and teased the collaboration, saying, “I know all you girls are outside and when it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be right there for you.”

Like many fans, they are eagerly awaiting more details, with one commenting, “I could definitely fw this just hope PARTYNEXTDOOR gets his flowers because you know the attention is gonna be on Drake.” Another added, “If the album is filled with bangers like Tuesday and less of Members Only or Preach, then I’m all in…”

Maybe he’ll feature Chingy on the project. Drake is known to send bat signals from time to time so who knows.