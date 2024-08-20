Tonight, at the Democratic National Convention, a powerful video featured former MAGA pundit Rich Logis, who took a bold step by putting country over party to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking directly to Republicans and Independents across the nation, Logis shared his journey from being a staunch Trump supporter to realizing the damage caused by the former president’s leadership.

“My name is Rich Logis. I live in Florida, and until two years ago, I was a full-fledged member of MAGA. I believed Trump,” Logis admitted. As a former MAGA pundit with his own podcast, Logis described the fear that drove his support for Trump, believing that Democrats were destroying the country.

However, Logis explained that the pandemic was a turning point. “When the pandemic hit, we needed leadership, but we were given almost nothing. It was a major betrayal to the country,” he said. Disillusioned by Trump’s inaction and lies, Logis stepped out of the MAGA echo chamber and saw the truth for himself.

“Lying is Trump’s toxic superpower. He’s ripped apart families, communities, a whole country,” Logis emphasized. His message to fellow Republicans and Independents was clear: it’s never too late to change your mind. “You don’t need to agree with everything you hear tonight to do what is right. We need to be able to trust our leaders. That’s why I’m all in for Kamala Harris,” he concluded.

You can watch the spot below.