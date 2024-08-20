GRAMMY Award-winning artist Bilal returns to the spotlight following the success of his June Black Music Month release featuring Questlove, Common, and Robert Glasper (Live at Glasshaus) –– a powerful reminder of Bilal’s dynamic vocal abilities and songwriting mastery. Now, Bilal is back with his first album of new music in eight years titled Adjust Brightness, out September 27.

The new album features 11 brand-new tracks that will take listeners on his most daring musical journey yet. Adjust Brightness represents a bold step forward in Bilal’s already innovative sound, blending his deep love of soul, funk, and jazz with futuristic, electronic, and abstract elements. Listeners can expect an immersive sonic experience that defies genre conventions, as Bilal continues to evolve and refine his unique style.

To accompany the album announcement, Bilal is sharing lead single “Sunshine,” which possesses the nostalgic groove of New Jack Swing with a moody, atmospheric twist, incorporating slowed-down and experimental elements for a dark, futuristic edge.

Advertisement

“I realized a long time ago that, with the specter of AI and streaming, we risk losing our humanity,” says Bilal. “With Adjust Brightness, it was like: let’s make some shit that is going to confuse the damn computer. We’re bringing a love frequency — emphasizing the warmth, the love. It’s an intimate record.”