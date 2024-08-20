Halle Berry has taken legal action to secure sole custody of her 10-year-old son, Maceo, as tensions between the Oscar-winning actress and her ex-husband, actor Olivier Martinez, continue to escalate. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Berry, 57, returned to court earlier this month after a judge denied her emergency motion for a court order that would have required Martinez to resume co-parenting therapy sessions.

In her new filing, Berry is seeking full authority to make decisions regarding Maceo’s medical care and education, citing concerns about Martinez’s alleged interference in their son’s well-being. Berry claims that Martinez has been uncooperative and has undermined her efforts to provide Maceo with necessary educational and psychological support.

Berry acknowledged in her filing that while she is not a perfect parent, she has been exemplary in her efforts to care for Maceo, especially during times of conflict with Martinez. She accused her ex-husband of “ignoring, interfering with, and/or withholding consent for needed steps to obtain educational and psychoeducational services,” and using their son’s soccer activities as leverage in custody disputes.

One of the more troubling accusations made by Berry is that Martinez has involved Maceo in their custody issues, allegedly having the child “parrot” his father’s positions and making Maceo believe that he, along with Martinez, has the authority to make decisions about his upbringing. Berry also claims that Martinez has attempted to sway Maceo’s therapist by spreading false information about her.

In her filing, Berry summarized her concerns by stating that Martinez “refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way or make child-centered decisions,” effectively taking sole decision-making authority in violation of their custody agreement. As a result, she has asked the court to grant her sole legal custody of Maceo immediately.

This latest development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing custody battle between Berry and Martinez, who divorced in 2016 after three years of marriage. The couple has faced numerous challenges in co-parenting their son, and this legal move suggests that Berry believes the current arrangement is no longer in Maceo’s best interests.

