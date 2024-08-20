Ice Spice has had it with the weight loss slander. The Bronx born rapper channeled her inner Cardi B and clapped back at weird speculation in what some see as a change in her appearance. Some people just need to find happiness and stop judging. But yea, Ice Spice particularly went in on rumors suggesting she might be using the diabetes drug Ozempic, which has gained popularity as a weight-loss tool.

In her defense, just because you look different why does it have to the Big-O? Actors scale down AND up in weight all the time in a short period of time for roles, why can’t others make body changes, especially with all the resources they have?

Anyway, during an X Spaces session on August 19, she expressed frustration with these rumors, emphasizing that her weight loss is due to her active lifestyle, including her current Y2K! World Tour, healthy eating, and regular gym visits. She dismissed the idea of using Ozempic, questioning, “What even is Ozempic? What the f*ck is that?”

See, its lifestyle not an injection. Should be an open and shut discussion.

Get this, Ice Spice also mentioned that her busy schedule, which includes touring and preparing for future music projects, has contributed to her physical changes.

On the business front, she recently launched her Y2K! World Tour and released her Y2K! album. Moreover, she hinted that she’s already eager to start working on her next album, though she noted she doesn’t want to start teasing it just yet.

Good for her, across the board.