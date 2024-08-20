Jennifer Lopez Finally Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck With No Prenup in Place

Jennifer Lopez just filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. Whelp it finally happened. Sadly, we all saw it coming. The seeming separation. Ben moving into a different house. Rumors of all the run of the mill unhappy this and that floating around the inter-webs. Now it looks official.

Our friends at TMZ broke the story.

J Lo filed legal docs Tuesday in L.A. County Superior Court, but they were not filed by a lawyer. Jennifer filed pro per, meaning by herself and without an attorney.

Lopez lists April 26, 2024, as the date of separation from Ben Affleck. The couple, who tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, 2022, also held a more traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

Ugh only two years and dunzo.

Check this out, Lopez chose to file for divorce on the second anniversary of that larger celebration, suggesting the timing may not be coincidental. Damn.

In the divorce documents, Lopez did not specify whether the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Sources that know what’s up, informed TMZ that there is no prenup in place. This means that any earnings or profits the couple made would likely be at play in the divorce proceedings.

If anyone is counting this marks Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second, which makes the absence of a prenuptial agreement shocking TBH.

According to the filed documents, Lopez has waived spousal support and is requesting that the judge deny any spousal support to Affleck as well. Look, they’re both seemingly very well off so this be a non issue.

Luckily, since the now broken up couple did not have kids together, there are no custody issues to resolve.

Best of luck to both of them.