Union leaders from across the nation took center stage tonight at the Democratic National Convention to deliver a powerful message of solidarity: “Kamala Harris is one of us.” The labor movement is throwing its full support behind Vice President Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, as they prepare for the 2024 election.

The speakers emphasized Harris’ unwavering commitment to workers’ rights, contrasting her record with that of former President Donald Trump, who they accused of weakening labor protections and prioritizing the wealthy. Union leaders highlighted Harris’ efforts to strengthen the middle class, protect jobs, and ensure fair wages and working conditions.

“Enter Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: Within weeks, they passed the American Rescue Plan, pulling the economy back from the brink and putting us back to work,” said Lee Saunders, President of AFSCME. “They were guided by a basic principle: more freedom for working people – including the freedom to join a union. So this November, we’re moving forward with Kamala Harris as our President.”

April Verrett, President fo SEIU added, “We are all in for Kamala Harris because Kamala Harris has always been all in for us… She shares our vision for a modern-day labor movement, a movement that meets the needs of workers in the 21st century and an economy that is ready for the future.”