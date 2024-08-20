Today, the New York Yankees and streetwear brand New York or Nowhere (NYON) are joining forces to release an exclusive collab that fuses the Yankees’ iconic heritage with contemporary New York style; creating a collection of premium athleisure equally suited for game day excitement and everyday wear.

NYON has long been a favorite among athletes (worn by stars such as Aaron Judge, Jalen Brunson, and Pete Alonso), and in celebration of the Yankees partnership, campaign images will feature baseball legend Mariano Rivera, shot by renowned photographer Jonathan Mannion.

The collection features 45 pieces, including tees, hoodies, varsity jackets, snapbacks, and New Era’s 59FIFTY fitted hats. With prices ranging from $45 to $375, the collection will be available at Yankee Stadium, NYON’s flagship store, and globally at newyorkornowhere.com.

