On Friday night, GRAMMY® Award-nominated Jamaican pop sensation Shenseea launched her first headlining tour, “Never Gets Late Here,” with a sold-out show at the House of Blues in Chicago. The 12-city tour, running from August 16th to September 6th, has already sold out five shows, showcasing the immense popularity of Shenseea’s chart-topping album.

Dazzling in a bold red ensemble by designer Brielle, Shenseea captivated the audience with her high-energy performance, featuring fan favorites and new tracks like “Work Me Out” with Wizkid and “Hit N’ Run.” The night also featured dynamic sets by Fendi Da Rappa, LindaSol, and DJ AMPM.

Shenseea’s album, “Never Gets Late Here,” held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for three consecutive weeks and is celebrated for its genre-blending tracks with artists like Wizkid, Anitta, and DJ Genius. Her impressive year also includes philanthropic efforts in Jamaica, high-profile performances, and collaborations, solidifying her place as a leading force in music.

Advertisement

For tour details and ticket purchases, visit Shenseea’s official website.