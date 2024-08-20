Shoe Palace, a trusted name in the sneaker world, has teamed up with luxury automotive giant Mercedes for a unique collaboration, marking a milestone in fashion and automotive history. The partnership brings back the classic Light Green color from Mercedes’ legendary archives, specifically from the iconic 300 SL Gullwing DB 274, and applies it to the exterior of the Mercedes S580.

The Shoe Palace x Mercedes S580 flaunts this distinctive hue and features exclusive branding throughout the car’s interior. A special “Mersho Family” signature, honoring the founding family of Shoe Palace, is prominently displayed on the center console, blending the luxury of Mercedes with the legacy of Shoe Palace.

Pro BMX athlete and Mercedes ambassador Nigel Sylvester, known for his association with Jordan Brand, played a key role in showcasing this collaboration. His involvement underscores this partnership’s intersection of sport, fashion, and luxury.

Advertisement

Shoe Palace, celebrating 30 years in business, continues to expand its influence in the industry, partnering with major brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. This collaboration with Mercedes cements its status as a sneaker and lifestyle market leader.