The WNBA and Delta Air Lines have officially partnered, making Delta the Official Airline Partner of the league. This multiyear agreement builds on Delta’s existing WNBA charter program relationship and underscores the airline’s commitment to supporting women’s athletics.

“We’re proud to partner with the WNBA, where every game is a testament to our shared values of teamwork and perseverance,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. “We look forward to serving these incredible athletes on their journeys and furthering Delta’s support of women’s athletics.”

“Delta Air Lines shares the league’s commitment to excellence and innovation and is a dedicated partner in the work to uplift and empower women’s sports,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “As an airline partner of the WNBA, this partnership not only elevates the travel experience for the players, but also underscores Delta and the WNBA’s shared dedication to enhancing the growth and visibility of women’s sports. With Delta’s support, we are eager to bring the WNBA to new heights and connect with fans in meaningful ways.”

Earlier this season, Delta expanded its charter services to encompass all 12 WNBA teams throughout the regular season and playoffs. This extended partnership will enhance Delta’s role in promoting the league through various media channels, including broadcast, digital, print, and social media.

Delta will also leverage its position to tell travel-related stories about WNBA teams and players, showcasing their journeys both on and off the court. As the Official Airline of Champions, Delta has flown 75 championship teams across numerous sports leagues since 2000, including the 2023 WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces. All eight playoff teams in the recent WNBA postseason traveled with Delta.

This new partnership aligns with Delta’s ongoing focus on elevating women’s sports and enhancing the fan experience through travel.