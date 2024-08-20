Chicago Bulls legend and current Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr visited fresh off winning gold at the Olympics to the Democratic National Convention stage. What was his message? He echoed Stephen Curry’s infamous celebration and wants to put former President Trump to bed at the ballot box. Eloquently, the message is simply, “Night Night.”

“After the results are tallied that night, we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, ‘Night Night.'” – Steve Kerr