The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade remains deeply unpopular, with two-thirds of Americans opposing the ruling. The Dobbs decision has already had significant impacts across the country—doctors are being threatened with jail time for providing essential care, maternity services are suffering in red states, and women are being forced to travel hundreds of miles to access necessary healthcare.

Despite this, former President Donald Trump continues to tout his role in the landmark decision on the campaign trail. In a recent interview with CBS News, Trump was asked if he regrets the decision. His response was straightforward: “No regrets.”

In response, Harris-Walz 2024 Spokesperson Sarafina Chitika issued a statement: “Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade, ripped away women’s freedoms in all 50 states, and wears it like a badge of honor. Give him the chance, and he’ll go even further and ban abortion nationwide.”

Advertisement

Chitika added, “The American people have no regrets about making Donald a one-term president. They’ll make him a two-time loser this November.”