During night one at the Democratic National Convention, former President Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda was thrust into the spotlight as Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow and a new video unveiled just how extreme and dangerous Trump’s blueprint for a second term could be for the American people.


McMorrow delivered a stark warning about the agenda’s potential to dismantle American democracy. “Whatever you think it might be, it is so much worse,” she declared. Highlighting one key aspect of Project 2025, she accused Trump of aiming to transform the federal government into a personal regime, loyal only to him.

“They’re talking about replacing the entire federal government with an army of loyalists who answer only to Donald Trump,” McMorrow said, raising alarms about Trump’s plans to weaponize the Department of Justice and the FBI to target his political opponents.

“We believe in a government of the people, by the people, and for the people – not the government of Donald Trump, by Donald Trump, and for Donald Trump,” McMorrow emphasized. She stressed the importance of preserving the rule of law and the separation of powers that underpin American democracy.

