“American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez”, is a new series from Ryan Murphy coming to FX.

This show is set to be the first season of an anthology series, much like Murphy’s “American Horror Story” or similar to the one about the OJ Simpson trial starring Cuba Gooding Jr. Ya’ll remember that?

The series, jus dropped the first trailer. Written by Stu Zicherman and executive produced by Murphy, it promises to delve into the dramatic and tragic life of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

According to the official description, “The first installment of “American Sports Story” is based on the podcast “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.” from “The Boston Globe” and Wondery. The limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture.”

The story will explore much of Hernandez’s complexities, including allegations of affairs with men while engaged to Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who supported him through his conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

During the trial, Hernandez was also indicted for the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, though he was acquitted in 2017.

Tragically, just days after his acquittal, Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell, an apparent suicide.

That was just crazy.

Get this, the series stars Josh Andres Rivera as Aaron Hernandez, alongside Jaylen Barron, Catfish Jean, Tony Yazbeck, Lindsay Mendez, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Behind the camera “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Stuart Zicherman, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Carl Franklin.

Check out the trailer below: