Get ready to round up the crew because “We Playin’ Spades” is back, and this season is bringing the heat like never before! From your cousin to your granny, everyone’s invited to witness the ultimate showdown as Nick Cannon and rising star Courtney Bee take over the table. You might know them from “Wild N’ Out” or “The Masked Singer,” but you haven’t seen them like this—raw, unfiltered, and ready to dominate the spades game.

This new season is stacked with celebrity guests who better be prepared to bring their A-game, because Nick and Courtney aren’t playing around. It’s going to be pure madness with no-holds-barred showdowns, deep conversations, and the kind of laughter that only a true spades game can bring. Just like at the neighborhood block party, there’s no talking across the table, and if you slip up, Nick and Courtney will call you out in a heartbeat. The stakes are high, and the energy is electric.

Wondery is dropping the new season of “We Playin’ Spades,” and it’s going to be 🔥. Expect to spill tea, have real talk, and, most importantly, find out who can really bring it to the spades table. This isn’t just a game; it’s a battle of wits and skills where only the sharpest players survive. And remember, if you’re not ready to throw down with the best, you might want to sit this one out—because things can get intense when the cards start flying.

The Source Magazine’s Courtney Brown sat down with Nick Cannon and Courtney Bee to chat about what fans can expect from this explosive new season. The first episode of Season 2 is now streaming on Wondery +, Amazon Music, Wondery’s YouTube channel, and all major podcast platforms. Don’t miss out!