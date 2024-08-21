2K and Gearbox Software have officially announced Borderlands® 4, the highly anticipated next entry in the iconic looter-shooter franchise. Set to launch in 2025 during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026, the game will be available on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Fans can wishlist the game now.

The announcement was made during gamescom’s Opening Night Live, where a teaser trailer offered a tantalizing glimpse of an all-new planet. Borderlands 4 marks the fourth mainline title and seventh overall entry in the franchise. Players will once again step into the boots of a legendary Vault Hunter, on a quest for secret alien treasure while engaging in high-octane combat.

“The team and I at Gearbox have a lot we’ve wanted to do with Borderlands since we first introduced the looter shooter genre to the world with our original game,” said Randy Pitchford, founder and President of the Gearbox Entertainment Company. “All of us at Gearbox have massive ambitions for Borderlands 4 and are putting everything we have into making everything we love about Borderlands better than ever before while taking the game to new levels in exciting new directions.”

The Borderlands franchise has sold over 87 million copies to date, earning widespread critical acclaim for its unforgettable characters, deep world-building, and an arsenal of unique, over-the-top weapons. With Borderlands 4, the series continues to cement its reputation as a must-play in the gaming world.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share with our fans that 2025 will mark a massive year for 2K and Gearbox Entertainment,” said 2K Core Games Senior Vice President and General Manager Catharina Lavers Mallet. “The Borderlands series is one of 2K’s most successful franchises ever and is beloved by millions globally. We’re excited that our already close partnership and collaboration with the Gearbox team has grown even deeper, and we look forward to delivering best-in-class experiences for both longtime fans and new players alike.”

For the latest updates, visit www.borderlands.2k.com and follow the game on YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok. Borderlands 4 is currently rated RP (Rating Pending) by the ESRB. Gearbox Software is a 2K studio, and 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).