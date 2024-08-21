The NFL is expanding their footprint in Latin America. The league just announced that Brazilian pop superstar Anitta will headline the halftime show at the league’s first-ever game in South America, where the Green Bay Packers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Anitta will bring her well-known energy and deep Brazilian pride to the NFL’s inaugural game in São Paulo, Brazil, at Corinthians Arena. As a Grammy-nominated global icon and native Brazilian, she is set to perform some of her biggest hits, adding to the excitement of the historic kickoff weekend for the 2024 NFL regular season.

Anitta shared, “Growing up in Brazil has completely shaped my journey as an artist and of course, as a person. It means everything to be able to perform in São Paulo at the NFL’s first game in Brazil, where I can bring fans around the world the excitement and joy of our amazing culture. It’s really a dream come true to be a part of this moment.”

The halftime show, featuring Anitta’s most popular tracks, will be broadcast live across the NFL’s global feed and local Brazilian broadcasts. U.S. fans can catch highlights on NBC Peacock, with the full performance available on the NFL’s YouTube channel after the game.

Tim Tubito, Director of Event and Game Presentation at the NFL, had this to say: “With the excitement of the NFL’s inaugural game in Brazil, we felt it was essential to tap into the rhythm of São Paulo’s dynamic music scene. We’re thrilled to welcome global sensation Anitta and a lineup of Brazil’s finest artists to this landmark event, promising fans and viewers around the globe an unforgettable celebration of culture and performance.”

Get this, an exclusive NFL x Anitta fashion collaboration will launch on September 1. This collection, celebrating Anitta’s unique style, will be available at the NFL Shop presented by Visa at Morumbi Shopping, as well as on game day at Corinthians Arena.

The pregame show will be quite the spectacle and continue to showcase Brazil’s rich musical heritage, with Brazilian electronic music artist CAROLA performing. Additionally, Brazilian pop star Luísa Sonza will sing the country’s national anthem, “Hino Nacional Brasileiro”, while American-Brazilian singer Zeeba will perform the U.S. national anthem before the game kicks off.

The anthem performances will be accompanied by joint armed forces’ color guards and a combined formation of senior military leaders. These military personnel will join key organizational leaders on the field to commemorate the 200th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Brazil and the United States, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between the two nations.

Sounds like a vibe.