August Alsina Gets Candid About How He Flows When It Comes to Love

It’s 2024, and times are changing. Let’s get to what we didn’t have on our bingo card … Okay, so on a recent episode of Nick Cannon’s “Counsel Culture” podcast, August Alsina opened up about his views on love and sexuality.

Here we go …

Alsina expressed his refusal to label who he chooses to love. Take that how you will.

When asked about his relationship with another man, Alsina said this:

“To be honest with you, bro, it’s not even me that’s opening my heart. It’s that power that’s higher than myself. I always say that the greatest gift that God could have ever given me was exposure. To expose me to so many different kinds of people, places, things.”

And there’s more …

“So it’s like, when people want you to define yourself as whether you’re gay, straight, bisexual, or whatever it is you was just talking about, love is much more complex than that and has much more depth. So for me, I’m just the kind of person that, because love is a language, I’m fluent in love when it speaks to me.”

Previously, on the show “Surreal Life,” ya’ll remember that one? He spoke about experiencing love in a new and unexpected way—that part.

”I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world,” he said.

Alsina said, “Because it defies all of the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love would look like. And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way.”

Not an admission of anything. Just August Alsina speaking his truth or eluding to it.