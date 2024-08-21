Former president Barack Obama had time. Returning to his hometown of Chicago to speak at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Obama had two objectives in his evening closing speech: endorse Kamala Harris and tell the truth about Donald Trump.

Taking the stage in the local 10 p.m. hour on Tuesday night, Obama’s support of Harris was loud and clear: “America is ready for a new chapter. America’s ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”

Throughout his speech, Obama laid out the support for his Harris-Walz ticket as figures who align with the country’s future. He also laid into Donald Trump, a “78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago.” Obama highlighted Trump’s behavior is getting worse, citing the former president’s affinity for name-calling and obsession with crowd sizes.

You can hear every moment of Obama’s speech below.