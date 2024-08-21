Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, aka Cowboy Carter, just announced the launch of her new whiskey brand, SirDavis, after her recent successful entry into country music.

See, whiskey is a popular drink in country music culture, so the timing is interesting to say the least.

The diva revealed the exciting new venture on the Gram, posting a photo of herself with a glass of the whiskey and showing off the sleek bottle, which is adorned with a golden horse emblem.

Check this: From her caption, she referenced lyrics from her 2024 song “Bodyguard,” writing “Davis in my bones,” and included a link to the SirDavis website. Smart marketing, always.

Okay, so the product SirDavis is an American whiskey founded by Beyoncé in collaboration with Moët Hennessy and renowned master distiller Bill Lumsden.

It sounds like they are legit with this collaboration!

Get this. The whiskey is described on the official website as a blend that marries the complexity of rye with the elegance of malted barley, finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks to create a harmonious balance of spice and subtle fruit notes. Even before its public launch, SirDavis earned multiple awards in 2023, establishing itself as an award-winning brand.

The idea for the whiskey’s name, SirDavis, actually honors Beyoncé’s great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, who was a successful moonshiner during Prohibition.

Beyoncé wrote a letter to him on the brand’s website: “I feel you in the landscapes. Your laughter rolling in the rye. What songs did you sing? What gaps did you fill? Great-grandfather, did you dream of me? Your legacy is a force that drives me.” She concludes the letter by raising a glass to his legacy.

Currently, the SirDavis website also features a selection of specialty cocktails, such as the Honey Bee, Texas Buckin’, Houston, and Davis Old Fashion, complete with recipes for each.

Fans and whiskey enthusiasts alike can preorder a 750ml bottle of SirDavis whiskey for $89.99. Additionally, a SirDavis brand home is set to open in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston in 2025, offering a unique experience for visitors.

Sounds like another win for Queen Bey.