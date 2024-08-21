Cardi B just gave fans a hint at the status of her long-gestating second album, revealing that the project’s cover art has been shot.

It looks like the “Bodak Yellow” rapper from the BX is in album mode, and that matters.

This hot news comes as fans eagerly await the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, which was released in 2018 and earned her a Grammy for Best Rap Album. Sheesh, 2018. We need this new project!

Get this: The update came after a fan on X (formerly Twitter) posted a gif of someone standing on a helicopter’s edge, joking about traveling to France to find Cardi the Hermes bag she wants. Oh, bet she did joke about that.

Cardi responded by in the Cardi of B of ways …

“If you find me the bag I’ll release my album cover.” Another fan quickly picked up on her comment, tweeting, “So the album cover is ready is what I’m hearing,” to which Cardi replied, “Album covers are taken….I just don’t know which to pick.”

As you’ll probably know, Cardi B has faced a whole lot of smoke over the delay of her sophomore album, which she addressed in a July episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

Joe Budden remarked off the hip as he does, “We’ll never get another Cardi album again. I am standing on it.” In response, Cardi fired back in a clip shared on X, saying:

“I don’t give a f— when people talk s— about me. It’s the fact you always talk s— about me, Joe Budden. Out of nowhere, you would think I did something to this n—-… For the past two years, this n—- has only talked bad things about me, constantly.”

Anyway, Cardi let fans know back in March that her album would be released in 2024. She later backtracked in May, saying, “Anyway, no album this year. I don’t care. I’m relaxing this year. Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

The wait continues and we’re here for it.