This week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago is more than just a compelling program; it’s a crucial opportunity to harness the growing energy behind the Harris-Walz ticket and turn it into volunteer power in crucial battleground states.

“This week, Vice President Harris’ vision and story will be on full display for millions of American voters in key states. But our campaign isn’t stopping there — in fact, we’re redoubling our efforts to aggressively earn the support of the voters that will decide this election,” said Battleground States Director Dan Kanninen. “On the stage at the Democratic National Convention and on the ground via thousands of organizing trainings, phone banks, and watch parties across the country, this campaign is leveraging the moment to break through and meet voters where they are — exactly the work needed to win a tough and close election this November.”

Team Harris-Walz organized a Weekend of Action to kick off the Convention, hosting over 2,800 events in pivotal states. Over 10,000 volunteers participated, making nearly 900,000 calls and knocking on almost 150,000 doors, resulting in contact with over 1 million voters. This massive mobilization is being sustained throughout the week with daily organizing efforts, including an “All Out Shift Out” competition, where battleground teams compete to recruit the most volunteers. On the first night alone, the campaign secured 24,352 volunteer shifts in battleground states.

On Monday, the campaign launched go.kamalaharris.com, a centralized platform for volunteers to find events, join online communities, and access organizing tools. The site is being promoted throughout the arena and during primetime programming, directing supporters watching from home to text JOIN to 30330 for immediate involvement opportunities.

Tuesday saw statewide and national training sessions, equipping supporters with the skills to organize and mobilize within their communities.

On Wednesday, the campaign will hold its largest phone banking event, with nearly 400 phone banks and 4,000 volunteers making calls across battleground states.

Thursday will feature 500 watch parties across all 50 states, offering supporters a chance to connect and celebrate the Harris-Walz ticket. This gathering provides another opportunity for the campaign to leverage the week’s momentum as they head into the final stretch, aiming to deliver a win for Vice President Harris and Governor Walz.

This week marks the campaign’s most significant mobilization effort yet as Team Harris-Walz prepares to drive home its message in the crucial weeks ahead.