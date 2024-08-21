The Democratic National Convention took a musical turn on Tuesday night as DJ Cassidy, a Grammy-nominated performer, made history as the first “musical maestro” of a convention roll call. Cassidy introduced each musical artist and state as Democratic delegates announced their votes to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. Each state was represented by a unique song, adding a vibrant, cultural layer to the event.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul proudly introduced the Empire State’s significance to the backdrop of Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ iconic “Empire State of Mind.” California Governor Gavin Newsom followed, praising the Golden State over a dynamic mashup of Tupac Shakur’s “California Love” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” The DNC host state, Illinois, energized the crowd with the storied anthem of the Michael Jordan-led Bulls, while Texas showcased its pride with Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Speaking with MSNBC, DJ Cassidy described the experience as “truly surreal.”

Growing up in New York, Cassidy was deeply inspired by hip-hop culture, which has fueled his illustrious career. Known for his work at high-profile events, Cassidy has DJed for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s wedding, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s recent nuptials, and historic events such as Barack Obama’s 50th birthday and Joe Biden’s televised inauguration.

Cassidy is also the creator of the Pass The Mic brand, a viral sensation during the pandemic that evolved into a primetime televised special. His ability to bridge generations through music has earned him reverence from his peers, establishing him as a modern-day music renaissance man. He celebrates music and its makers in the tradition of legends like Dick Clark and Don Cornelius, and his impressive career continues to solidify his place in the cultural zeitgeist.

The DNC’s musical roll call, led by DJ Cassidy, added a unique and unforgettable touch to a historic night, blending politics with the power of music.