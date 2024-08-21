Former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane Released From Prison After Serving Time For His Connection To The Death Of George Floyd

Several reports have confirmed that one of the Minneapolis Police officers that was convicted in the 2020 death of George Floyd was released from federal prison.

Thomas Lane served only two and a half years before being released from a low-security facility in Littleton, Colorado and the Bureau of federal Prisons noted that he would go into supervision for a year after being released.

The 41-year-old Lane is the first of four ex-Minneapolis officers in the incident to finish his sentence and be released.

The federal portion of his prison time was completed in April, but he stayed behind bars to serve a state sentence for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Lane, who was at the scene with three other Minneapolis officers at the time of Floyd’s arrest and untimely death, already was serving a 30-month sentence in Colorado after he was convicted in July 2022 of violating Floyd’s Civil Rights. That conviction came for when former officer Derek Chauvin killed Floyd on May 25, 2020 by kneeling on his neck and cutting off his breathing.

In May that year, Lane pleaded guilty in Hennepin County to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death and given his two and a half year sentence.

Arguably, Lane was the only officer of the four to any any concern for Floyd’s inability to breathe, later riding in the ambulance with an unresponsive Floyd while administering CPR in a attempt to get him to respond, but was unsuccessful.

Chauvin was sentenced to more than 20 years last year after a jury convicted him of murder and manslaughter. He later pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and is due to be released in 2038.

J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty to manslaughter and is serving a three and a half year sentence while Tou Thao, who was convicted of second-degree aiding and abetting manslaughter, is serving a nearly five-year sentence.