Atlanta rap icon and four-time GRAMMY® nominee Gunna has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) to launch the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program. This $500,000 initiative aims to provide a $1,000 monthly stipend to 30 families residing in the 30349 zip code of South Fulton, GA. Applications for the program are now open.

The Guaranteed Income and Support Program builds on Gunna’s previous community efforts, including the Drip Closet, a free in-school clothing store, and the Goodr Grocery Store at McNair Middle School. The new program will offer families guaranteed monthly income and additional support services, including financial empowerment and mental health resources.

The program, set to officially launch on September 18, will involve collaboration with South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamua and local organizations to select recipients. BMAC will also leverage its network in the music, film, fashion, and tech industries to mentor the grant recipients.

“As Mayor of South Fulton, I am deeply committed to fostering economic opportunities and uplifting our community. The partnership between Gunna, BMAC, and the City of South Fulton represents a transformative step in addressing the economic disparities that some of our residents’ face. The Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program is not just an investment in our city’s future, but a powerful example of how we can create meaningful change through collaboration and innovation. I am proud to support this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the families in our community.” – Khalid Kamau, Mayor of South Fulton

“When I launched Gunna’s Great Giveaway, my goal was to uplift my hometown by providing resources that could make a tangible difference in at least one household. Partnering with BMAC to introduce the Guaranteed Income program in South Fulton is a significant step toward enhancing these communities and transforming the economic landscape of the city. “ – GUNNA, GRAMMY® Award Nominated & Multi-Platinum Recording Artist

“BMAC’s mission to achieve systemic equity must begin with economic justice. Black Americans are too often locked out of critical opportunities and pathways to climb the socioeconomic ladder despite being central to every cultural and financial movement in this country’s history. Partnering with Gunna to bring needed financial relief and, more importantly, mentorship and other services leading to sustainable change is very powerful. Our organization will continue to partner with Artists and others looking to put equity in action so our community can tap into its fullest potential.” -Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Co-Founder/President & CEO of Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC)

Gunna and BMAC co-founder Willie “Prophet” Stiggers will spotlight the initiative at the annual BMAC Gala on September 19 and celebrate Gunna Day on September 29.