On Tuesday night, August 20, during the Democratic National Convention, Lil Jon made a surprise appearance to announce Georgia’s delegates’ votes for Vice President Kamala Harris. As Georgia detailed their votes, DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2013 hit “Turn Down for What” blasted through the United Center speakers. The Atlanta legend then burst onto the stage, microphone in hand, performing the iconic single.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are here tonight to officially nominate Kamala Harris for president,” Lil Jon shouted, before rapping, “Fire up that loud, another round of shots/ DNC, turn down for what!” His energetic performance added a dynamic flair to the night, making it one of the most memorable moments of the convention.