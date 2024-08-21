A very tragic story has been confirmed about the mother of super producer Metro Boomin, who was shot and killed by her husband on Friday night before turning the gun on himself and ending his own life.

Leslie Joanne Wayne, Metro’s mom, was killed in an apparent murder-suicide by her husband(not Metro’s father), which Metro did not learn about until his mother’s body was discovered by police outside of the Atlanta area, according to law enforcement sources.

Reps for the Metro confirmed Wayne’s death to TMZ and shared that the family is requesting privacy during this difficult time. An autopsy is currently underway to determine Ms. Wayne’s cause of death.

Ms. Wayne raised Boomin and his three siblings in St. Louis and encouraged him to pursue his passion through adolescence and early adulthood. She’d even drive him from STL to Atlanta so he could collaborate with artists he was connecting with, all in hopes of getting his career off the ground.

For those who don’t know Metro has produced hits for some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop including Future, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Migos, Travis Scott, Drake, Kanye West and 21 Savage.