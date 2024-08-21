Four years ago, Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again or simply YB, found himself entangled in legal troubles after being arrested on gun charges in his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Now, the rapper has made a significant move in his legal battle by pleading guilty.

According to reports from KUTV, NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell D. Gaulden, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of possession of firearms by a convicted felon. This development follows the transfer of his case from the Middle District of Louisiana to the District of Utah. Court documents obtained by 2News reveal that Gaulden signed a “consent and transfer of case for plea and sentence” document, indicating his desire to resolve the case in Utah, where he is currently present. The document, signed on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, states, “I wish to plead guilty to the offense charged, to consent to the disposition of the case in the District of Utah in which I am present, and to waive trial in the above-captioned district.”

The charges against Gaulden stem from a 2020 music video shoot in Baton Rouge, where he and several others were accused of waving firearms while filming. His arrest in September 2020 brought national attention to the young rapper, who has faced multiple legal issues over the years.

In addition to his legal troubles in Louisiana, Gaulden was arrested in Utah in April 2024 on allegations related to a prescription fraud ring. The rapper faced nearly 63 charges from Cache County, along with three additional charges filed by Weber County on April 26, 2024. These charges included possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a felony, and two counts of fraudulently obtaining a prescription.

NBA Youngboy’s legal woes have cast a shadow over his career, but this latest guilty plea could be a step toward resolving some of the issues that have held him back in recent years.

