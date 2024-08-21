Nelly And Ashanti Welcome Their First Child, Names Son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes

Today, a rep for Ashanti confirmed the news that Ashanti and her fiance, Grammy Award winning rapper Nelly, welcomed their baby boy four weeks ago on July 18. It was also revealed that the couple have named their son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes.

Ashanti shared the life-changing news on Instagram, sharing with her follower that she is “four weeks postpartum.”

In the caption of the post she wrote, “Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. Lol.”

“I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!” she added. “This is what postpartum looks like.”

“I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby,” she said, referencing the lyrics to her 2002 hit song, “Baby.”

Ashanti and Nelly first started dating in 2003 and were together for 10 years before splitting up. The couple released the song “Body On Me,” from Ashanti’s album “The Declaration,” with Akon in 2008.

Eight years later, Ashanti and Nelly rekindled their flame and the rest is Hip Hop history.