Move over, Hard Knocks. Peacock is gearing up to premiere Here Come The Irish, a highly anticipated docuseries following the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team throughout the current season.

The series is set to debut on August 29, with new episodes released throughout the season.

Here Come The Irish, offers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look into the lives of Notre Dame’s players and coaches, both on and off the field.

Advertisement

I think last time we looked at that world was dramatized in “Rudy.” But we could be wrong.

Get this: the series will feature exclusive footage and insightful interviews, providing fans with an in-depth understanding of what it takes to be part of this storied football program.

Behind the camera, Here Come The Irish is produced by Fighting Irish Media; the series is executive produced by Jon Asher, Katy Lonergan, and Shalika Shetty, with John Fornaro directing.

The docuseries will include interviews with key figures associated with Notre Dame football, such as current head coach Marcus Freeman and legendary former head coach Lou Holtz. That should be interesting …

Fans will also hear from current players, including quarterback Riley Leonard and cornerback Benjamin Morrison, as well as other members of the coaching staff and close university affiliates. Let’s get to the breakdown.

“‘Here Come The Irish’ offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.”

The trailer for Here Come The Irish, is available below.