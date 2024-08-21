The Los Angeles premiere of The Front Room took place last night at the AMC Grove, drawing a star-studded crowd. Directed by Max and Sam Eggers, this chilling thriller follows newly-pregnant Belinda, played by Brandy Norwood, as she faces the sinister intentions of her mother-in-law, portrayed by Kathryn Hunter. The film, based on a short story by Susan Hill, captivated audiences with its suspenseful narrative. Notable attendees included Andrew Burnap, Neal Huff, and the talented cast and crew. Produced by Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari, David Hinojosa, and Julia Oh, Everything Goes to Hell promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.

(L to R:Andrew Burnap, Kathyrn Hunter, Brandy Norwood)

(L to R: Kathyrn Hunter and Brandy Norwood)

