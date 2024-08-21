Multi-platinum rapper Polo G is hitting the road this fall with his eagerly awaited nationwide tour, THE HOOD POET TOUR 2024. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour begins on October 24 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO. It will travel across North America before concluding in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern on November 29.

“I’ve always put my heart into my music, and now I’m bringing that energy to the stage,” Polo G shared. “This tour is for the fans who’ve been with me since day one and for everyone who’s been part of this journey. I can’t wait to share this experience with y’all.”

Fans can expect electrifying performances featuring Polo G’s introspective lyrics and raw emotion. Special guests VonOff1700, Scorey, and TwoTime will join the tour, with Skylar Bratt and Diany Dior appearing on select dates.

Tickets will be available via polocapalot.com starting with a local presale on August 21 and then general sales on August 23 at 10AM local time. VIP packages, including meet-and-greets with Polo G, are also available through vipnation.com.