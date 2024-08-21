Fresh off of a gold medal win, WBNA MVP and self-proclaimed Harry Potter aficionado Breanna “Stewie” Stewart is dropping her latest signature shoe: the enchanting Stewie 3 Harry Potter – where magic meets performance.

Featuring graphics inspired by the Harry Potter film series, the Stewie 3 Harry Potter is sure to add some magic to your game. Along with its attention-grabbing colorway, the Stewie 3 Harry Potter is engineered for dominance on the court – featuring a high-abrasion outsole for added grip and a dual-density Profoam+ midsole for targeted cushioning. That means enhanced energy return and stability when driving the lane, pulling up from deep, or crashing the backboard.

See below for a breakdown of the sneaker’s tech specs:

CUSHIONING: Dual-density Profoam+ midsole for lightweight energy return and improved movement control. Targeted cushioning provides increased forefoot lockdown and stability.

Dual-density Profoam+ midsole for lightweight energy return and improved movement control. Targeted cushioning provides increased forefoot lockdown and stability. GRIP: High-abrasion outsole features composite materials and an innovative treat pattern for added traction when you need it most.

High-abrasion outsole features composite materials and an innovative treat pattern for added traction when you need it most. SUPPORT: Engineered mesh upper provides targeted lightweight support while seamless multi-zone construction allows for breathability and comfort.

Engineered mesh upper provides targeted lightweight support while seamless multi-zone construction allows for breathability and comfort. STABILITY: Floral-themed TPU cage for improved lateral and heel stability.

The Stewie 3 Harry Potter drops on Friday, September 6 and will be making their court debut on Stewie tonight, 8/20 during the NY Liberty vs Dallas Wings WNBA game. They’ll be available to purchase at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs in a full size run for $130.