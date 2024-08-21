SOURCE SPORTS: Player From France Who Dunked on King James is Coming Back to the NBA

French basketball star Guerschon Yabusele snagged a return contract to the NBA after a standout game at the 2024 Paris Olympics. If you remember, he dunked on Bron. It’s not the biggest deal, but it made noise.

So Yabusele signed a one-year, $2.1 million minimum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, marking his first NBA stint since leaving the Boston Celtics in 2019. Good for him!

Yabusele, 28, significantly impacted France’s Olympic campaign, averaging 14.0 points per game on 51.9% shooting.

If you don’t know, the Celtics originally drafted Yabusele in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft. Yabusele had a limited role during his time in Boston, averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. He was waived in the summer of 2019, leading him to continue his career overseas in China, France, and Spain, where he most recently played for Real Madrid.

Now with the 76ers, Yabusele aims to establish himself in head coach Nick Nurse’s rotation as he returns to the NBA.

How do you say best of luck in French?

Here’s that dunk in case you missed it at the Olympics: