Last week, Shannon Biles, the birth mother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, expressed a desire to reconnect with her daughter, whom she has been estranged from for decades. Shannon, who lives in poverty, also shared that she would welcome financial assistance if Simone offered it.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, 52 Shannon opened up about the strained relationship between her and Simone. “Of course, I would accept her help,” Shannon stated, adding that Simone has not extended any financial support to her thus far. “I’m here. I’m okay,” she said, reflecting on her situation.

Simone, now an accomplished and celebrated Olympic gymnast, was separated from her birth mother as a child due to Shannon’s struggles with substance abuse. Shannon lost custody of her four children, including Simone, who was later adopted by her maternal grandfather Ron and his wife Nellie Biles, who raised her in Texas. Despite her remarkable success, Simone has chosen to maintain her distance from Shannon, who lives in the same modest row house in the crime-ridden neighborhood of Franklinton, Ohio.

While extraordinary achievements have marked Simone’s life, it has not been without its share of scrutiny. Recently, Simone found herself addressing criticism from online trolls after sharing a video of herself enjoying a luxury shopping spree following her victorious performance at the Olympic Games. Some critics took issue with her flaunting her wealth, particularly after she was seen with an Hermès handbag. Simone responded to the backlash on Threads, cheekily clarifying that the expensive handbag was actually a gift from her adoptive parents, writing, “My parents bought me my Hermès bag. Don’t be mad at me, be mad at your parents.”

Shannon, who has been sober for years but continues to struggle financially, has expressed her desire to mend the broken relationship with her daughter. However, Simone has yet to show any interest in reconciling with the woman who abandoned her during her early years.

As Shannon navigates life with little to no contact with Simone, the question remains whether the two will ever find a way to reconnect or if the rift between them will continue to grow.