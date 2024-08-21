They are “weird.” We’re not saying who they are but ya’ll can take a wild guess … Okay, let’s get to it.

Some spokesperson for former President Trump’s campaign recently commandeered Beyoncé’s hit song “Freedom” in a social media video featuring Trump. This raised eyebrows due to the song’s official connection to Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

The video, posted by Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung on the platform X, shows Trump walking off a plane in Michigan with “Freedom” playing in the background. We’re not sure if he did his normal waive to no one but back to the post …

Cheung captioned the post with, “Touchdown in Michigan!! @realDonaldTrump.”

With that song? Weird.

As you may know, the use of “Freedom” is particularly noteworthy because Vice President Harris has frequently used the record throughout her campaign. Officially.

As several outlets reported, Beyoncé granted the Harris campaign permission to use the song during her presidential campaign.

Harris has been prominently featuring the track in several campaign events and even in her first ad when she announced her bid for the White House last month.

To illustrate how weird it is that Cheung used that song, on the first day of the Democratic National Convention, Democrats released a new ad that included an acappella version of “Freedom.”

It’s VP Harris’ campaign theme song in so many words.

The anthem, powerful for a myriad of reasons, references the history of slavery and police brutality. Beyoncé is singing about breaking chains and Kendrick Lamar is rapping about his experiences with police and calls for social justice. Drake did say always rapping about freeing – KIDDING. We won’t go there.

When asked about the video featuring “Freedom,” Cheung responded simply with, “Freedom, freedom!”

Like we said, weird.