As many of us know, music is more than just sounds. It serves as an experience, an emotion, and a universal language that transcends boundaries. For Brooklyn-based artist Tyler Anthony Blackmore XX1, best known by his stage name $TARTOKII, music is a lifelong passion that has evolved through various forms of artistic expression. Formerly recognized as Starkidd, $TARTOKII blends the rich cultural heritage of Guyana, his Reggae Dancehall roots, and modern production techniques into a unique signature sound. In fact, his most recent release “WHATCHU LIKE” showcases just that!

A Multicultural Musical Journey

STAR TOKII’s early life was steeped in the vibrant culture of Guyana, South America. This rich cultural background played a significant role in shaping his musical tastes and influences. Growing up, he was exposed to a variety of music genres, from traditional Guyanese folk music to contemporary Reggae Dancehall beats, which would later blend seamlessly into his unique musical style.

His transition from Starkidd into $TARTOKII symbolizes an evolution not just in name but in artistic identity. Starkidd was known for his exceptional skills as a Reggae Dancehall and Shotta dancer, but $TARTOKII represents a multifaceted artist who has expanded his talents into music production, DJing, and even acting.

The Moment of Discovery

In 2007, $TARTOKII auditioned for America’s Got Talent, displaying his diverse dance skills and hinting at his potential as an all-around entertainer. Although he didn’t win the competition, the experience marked a pivotal moment in his career, motivating him to pursue a path that integrated all his artistic talents. This period of discovery was crucial, as it laid the groundwork for his ventures into the entertainment industry, both in front of the camera and behind the mixing desk.

Building A Career In Film And TV

Before fully immersing himself in music production, $TARTOKII gained valuable experience in film and television. He appeared in five to six independent films and secured background roles in shows like FOX’s “Rel” and “Us & Them.” These opportunities not only showcased his versatile talent, but also provided networking opportunities with industry professionals who would later influence his music career.

Transitioning Into Music Production

With over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, $TARTOKII decided to venture into music production. Unlike many artists who rely on pre-made beats, he chose to learn the intricacies of music production himself. Utilizing tools like Maschine, FL Studio, Logic Pro X, and MixCraft, $TARTOKII honed his craft and developed a keen ear for sound engineering.

In fact, he was mentored by some of NYC’s top engineers, a factor that significantly influenced his technical skills and creativity. This mentorship led to the co-founding of Deadcell & Co., a beat production company that achieved remarkable success, securing 11 placements in one year.

Catchy Collaborations And Achievements

Throughout the years, $TARTOKII has collaborated with a variety of artists, including Mr. Chicken, Envy Caine (Coka), RXPapi, Jay Gwuapo, Rocko Ballin, and Jah$ar. These collaborations have allowed him to explore different musical styles and further refine his unique sound.

His role as an engineer for RiteOrWrongKVH, an indie label under Republic Records, has also been pivotal. Here, he worked with emerging artists like TATA, Jenn Carter, and Kyle Rich (41), contributing to recordings that have collectively amassed over 20 million views. His work in recording, mixing, and mastering is widely recognized and respected within the industry.

With that being said, $TARTOKII’s talent is not confined to the studio; his dynamic stage presence has captivated audiences at numerous venues. Whether performing at Tingz Fest, Sunnyvale Manor, or other major stages across the NY Tri-State area, his energy and charisma shine through, leaving a lasting impression on those who witness his performances.

“Whatchu Like” Making Waves All Summer Long

Now, $TARTOKII returns with his latest offering, “Whatchu Like,” a track that promises to resonate with both old fans and new listeners. This song encapsulates his musical evolution, blending elements of Reggae, Dancehall, and modern beats into a cohesive and mesmerizing whole.

The production quality is top-notch, a testament to $TARTOKII’s meticulous attention to detail and deep understanding of music engineering. “Whatchu Like” is more than a new record of his, it’s a reflection of his artistic growth and a glimpse into the future of his music.

Creating “Whatchu Like” was a labor of love for $TARTOKII. Each element of the track, from the beat to the lyrics, was carefully crafted to ensure it resonated with his audience. He drew inspiration from his multicultural roots, personal experiences, and the vibrant energy of Brooklyn, resulting in a track that is both authentic and innovative.

The track’s lyrics explore themes of desire, connection, and self-expression, delivered with a smooth yet impactful vocal performance. The instrumentation is equally compelling, featuring a blend of traditional and modern sounds that create a rich, immersive listening experience.

Expert Curation And Tasteful Musical Notes

One of the standout features of $TARTOKII’s music is its expert curation. Much like a fine wine, each track offers a distinct flavor profile, with carefully selected elements that enhance the overall experience. “Whatchu Like” is no exception, offering listeners a blend of rhythmic beats, melodic hooks, and thought-provoking lyrics.

Listeners will find themselves drawn into the song’s storyline, with each listen revealing new layers of meaning and complexity. The accompanying tasting notes provide additional insight into the creative choices behind the track, enhancing the listener’s appreciation and understanding.

What’s Next For $TARTOKII?

Looking ahead, $TARTOKII has several exciting projects and collaborations in the pipeline. These include new music releases, live performances, and partnerships with other artists and brands. Each project is an opportunity for $TARTOKII to push the boundaries of his creativity and explore new avenues of expression.

Nonetheless, $TARTOKII’s musical journey is a testament to his talent, dedication, and vision. From his early days as a dancer to his current status as a multifaceted artist, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in music. His latest release, “Whatchu Like,” is a reflection of his artistic growth and a promise of even greater things to come. So whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, “Whatchu Like” is a track that deserves a place on your playlist. Press play here today! Lastly, let us know your thoughts in the comments.

