n celebration of the 30th anniversary of The LOX’s legendary debut album “Money, Power & Respect,” Roc Nation’s iconic streetwear brand, Paper Planes, is proud to announce an exclusive collaboration with the renowned hip hop group. This limited-edition collection honors The LOX’s enduring impact on hip hop culture and their ongoing legacy as New York legends.

The LOX, comprised of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, have been on an impressive press run leading up to their 30th anniversary milestone, including a standout performance at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. As they continue their anniversary tour, fans now have the perfect way to represent the group with a special edition Paper Planes crown, graphic tee, and hoodie designed in collaboration with The LOX.

The collection was crafted by Queens native, Tmark, who has seamlessly blended Paper Planes‘ signature streetwear aesthetic with The LOX’s gritty, authentic New York style. These pieces are not just apparel—they’re a testament to the group’s influence over the last three decades. Whether you’re planning to rock these items on your block or at one of The LOX’s anniversary concerts, this collection is a must-have for fans and followers of both hip hop and streetwear.

The Paper Planes x The LOX collaboration will be available online at Paper Planes’ official site. Don’t miss out on this limited drop to commemorate a monumental occasion in hip hop history.