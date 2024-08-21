The Weeknd – the global superstar who first captivated audiences on YouTube more than a decade ago and boasts more than 35 million subscribers to his channel to date – will make a triumphant return to the platform on September 7th for a one-night-only livestream concert experience from the sold-out Estádio MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil.

The visually stunning teaser – directed by YZA Voku – offers a compelling preview of a new song and features a series of AI-generated images by Google: Veo, Midjourney, Runway: Gen-3 and Luma: Dream Machine.

A Rare Musical Experience

After a sold-out global tour spanning the past two years, The Weeknd has become renowned for his visually stunning performances and boundary-pushing artistry. With groundbreaking production, his upcoming São Paulo show promises to be one of his most electrifying concerts yet. Announced just weeks ago, this highly anticipated performance is expected to feature chart-topping hits and potentially offer a glimpse into what’s next for the artist.

Alongside the monumental show, The Weeknd will also donate 10% of net proceeds from all merchandise sales at the event and online to the Brazilian Soul Fund of BrazilFoundation. These funds will directly support communities in Brazil affected by natural disasters and economic hardships, with a focus on helping the most vulnerable families in southern Brazil recover and rebuild their lives after the devastating floods.

Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye shared, “I’m so excited to announce that we’ll be live streaming my show from São Paulo, Brazil, so everyone around the world can be a part of this special night. I wish I could come to every city and town on earth, but moments like this give us the chance to connect in real time at least and share that energy together, no matter where you are.”