Even though he hosted a star-studded concert on his home turf over the weekend, Bronx native and Hip Hop legend Fat Joe was also presented the key to the City of New York from Mayor Eric Adams. The lifetime award was not only given to Crack for his skills on the mic, but also his commitment to philanthropy and giving back to his community.

See the footage HERE of the ceremony in Orchard Beach

Joe’s advocacy is well known for promoting healthcare, Joe has shown his concern for average Americans being taken advantage of by large medical companies. Joe even attended a rally in the Nation’s capitol to push the bill that will eliminate hidden fees in healthcare and ha seven met with President Biden a few times to discuss the issue.

Back in May, Joe received an honorary doctorate degree from Lehman College in the Bronx, where he credited his Bronx upbringing for making him the man he is today.

Mayor Adams recently rescinded the same honor to Diddy, who was requested to return the Key to the City following the Cassie assault video.