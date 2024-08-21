Michelle Obama currently carries the trophy for best speech at the Democratic National Convention. Speaking at the United Center on Tuesday night ahead of her husband, Mrs. Obama’s message was clear: “Hope is making a comeback.”

During her time on stage, Mrs. Obama highlighted the resume of Kamala Harris as the source of the reinvigoration into the democratic party and America.

Part of the “hope” resurgence is the desire to dispatch Donald Trump permanently. In a pointed criticism, Obama highlighted Harris’s challenge, as she and her husband had previously experienced it.

“[Trump] did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” Obama said. “See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working and highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black.”

Then the gut punch, recalling Trump’s own words: “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?”