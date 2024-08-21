In the ongoing fiasco of the YSL RICO trial in Atlanta, another courtroom debacle occurred during Young Thug’s RICo trial yesterday, with the Young Slime Life head honcho laughing so hard at his lawyer’s comment, that his amusement almost couldn’t be contained.

During the trial, as seen on livestream, Thug’s attorney Brian Steel used a metaphor to describe him not being allowed to see the prosecution’s evidence, saying, “This is all to me like I have a bag over my head and getting smashed with a baseball bat and I have no idea where to hit. I don’t have anything. I have asked for reports.”

Halfway through Steel’s commentary, Young Thug exploded into laughter and had to cover his mouth to quiet his unexpected outburst.

See the outburst HERE

Obviously, the changing of the guard from Judge Ural Glanville to Judge Paige Reese Whitaker still didn’t cease the shenanigans in the courtroom and the colorful testimony of Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland, who admitted to lying under oath to the prosecution, is proof.

“Like I told you before y’all called me to trial, I have lied,” he testified. “I made things up. I told you this before y’all brought me in this courtroom, and I’m telling you now. You asked me about 2015. I had got my life together. Y’all are trying to put this on my conscience, y’all are trying to put people’s lives in my hands.”

He added, “I don’t wanna be here. Y’all have pressured me, I’m tired of y’all, cause y’all know y’all wrong, and y’all Black people doing this to us.”