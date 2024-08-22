Yesterday, 2K Foundations, the philanthropic arm of 2K focused on supporting underserved communities, joined forces with NBA 2K25 cover athlete and NBA Champion Jayson Tatum to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court at the Mathews-Dickey Club (Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis) in North St. Louis.

The renovation aims to address the shortage of recreational facilities and foster positive change in the community. Tatum, a St. Louis native and 5-time NBA All-Star, played a key role in this initiative. Ronnie Singh, known as “Ronnie 2K” and 2K’s Head of Lifestyle & Content Marketing, was also in attendance.

“To be here in Jayson’s (Tatum) hometown and give back to this community is everything that 2K Foundations strives for,” said Singh. “Basketball can be such a powerful tool providing opportunities beyond the sport itself and we’re excited to be a part of this not just today but well after.”

The court’s upgrade includes sanding and refinishing, new artwork, wall cleaning, paint touch-ups, updated nets, and essential supplies for youth basketball programs such as basketballs, ball pumps, cones, and racks. The court is located at 4245 Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63115.

Since its inception in 2018, 2K Foundations has renovated 50 basketball courts globally, partnering with NBA stars and charities to make a lasting impact.