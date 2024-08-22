Today, A$AP Rocky, the multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor, and fashion icon, released the video for his new single “HIGHJACK” via RCA. The video, directed by AWGE and Thibaut Grevet and produced by DIVISION, adds a visual flair to the track that dropped earlier this month.

Produced by A$AP Rocky and co-produced by Hitkidd, Zach Fogarty, Greg Kurstin, Jordan Patrick, and Rex Kudo, “HIGHJACK” features the mesmerizing vocals of Jessica Pratt, with GRAMMY® Award-winning Jon Batiste on background vocals.

The release of “HIGHJACK” comes as fans eagerly await Rocky’s fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. This single marks his first release since the album’s announcement, building anticipation among his dedicated fan base.

