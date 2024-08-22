Angel Reese has unveiled her new merch line, “Angel x Reese’s,” following an endorsement deal with The Hershey Company’s iconic candy brand. The first of three releases dropped on Wednesday, featuring eight “Pieces” items, including tees, hoodies, and hats. According to Boardroom, a second release will introduce a branded jersey, while the final capsule will showcase apparel adorned with Reese’s Cups logos.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The Chicago Sky rookie expressed her excitement about the collaboration, thanking her loyal fans, affectionately known as the Reese’s Pieces, “who’ve been with me every step of the way.” This collaboration marks a sweet moment for the rising star in both sports and fashion.

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

Related Posts