Angel Reese has unveiled her new merch line, “Angel x Reese’s,” following an endorsement deal with The Hershey Company’s iconic candy brand. The first of three releases dropped on Wednesday, featuring eight “Pieces” items, including tees, hoodies, and hats. According to Boardroom, a second release will introduce a branded jersey, while the final capsule will showcase apparel adorned with Reese’s Cups logos.

The Chicago Sky rookie expressed her excitement about the collaboration, thanking her loyal fans, affectionately known as the Reese’s Pieces, “who’ve been with me every step of the way.” This collaboration marks a sweet moment for the rising star in both sports and fashion.