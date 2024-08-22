In an expected move, Travis Scott seeks to dismiss his ongoing trespassing case. Travis has been in the news lately, so let’s refresh your memory.

The arrest stems from a June arrest in Miami, arguing that the marina where the incident occurred lacked visible “No Trespassing” signs. Well, that counts for something.

In a textbook legal move, Scott’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, filed a motion requesting the judge throw out the case.

According to the motion, Scott cannot be found guilty of trespassing because the marina did not have clear signage warning against it. Pretty simple, right?

While there were “No Trespassing” signs on the surrounding private property, Scott’s legal team argues that these should not apply to the marina itself. Specificity matters.

Furthermore, Scott’s team says that his arrest location complicates the charges.

They argue—wait for it—more specifics—that he was technically arrested at the address of a private parking lot, not the Miami Beach Marina, which is key to the case.

What caused it all? The incident leading to Scott’s arrest went down in June when he allegedly got into an argument with yacht staff at the Miami Beach Marina.

Police had their say, claiming they instructed Scott to leave the area, but the cops say he reportedly returned shortly after, acting as they say was, belligerently. So they say …

Anyway, as a result, Scott was arrested and initially charged with both trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

And if you didn’t know, prosecutors dropped the disorderly intoxication charge, leaving only the trespassing charge. The trial is currently set for September. The real question is, will it even happen? It seems like the police and courts have way more important things to focus on.

Scott’s legal team hopes the judge will dismiss the case based on their arguments. To be honest, we do, too.