Last year, singer DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills, took legal action against her ex, rapper DaBaby, following a highly publicized altercation at a Los Angeles bowling alley. The incident, which occurred in 2022, involved DaBaby and his entourage allegedly attacking Brandon, leading to a civil lawsuit that has since intensified.

Now, Brandon is seeking a multi-million dollar settlement, demanding over $4 million in damages. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Brandon is asking for $2 million in general damages and an additional $2 million in special damages.

The road to serving DaBaby with the legal papers has proven challenging. Brandon reportedly hired a private investigator and a process server to track down the rapper, but both efforts were unsuccessful. As a result, the judge approved an alternative method, allowing Brandon to post an advertisement in a newspaper to officially notify DaBaby of the lawsuit.

Advertisement

As of now, a judge has yet to rule on Brandon’s demand for the multi-million dollar settlement.

Thoughts?