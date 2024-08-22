According to a newly unsealed list of the platform’s shareholders which was first unveiled by The Washington Post, troubled Bad Boy founder Diddy was one of the investors who helped Elon Musk turn Twitter into X after he purchased it for $44B in 2022.

The document, which went public today(August 22), lists almost 100 entities as part-owners, with Diddy listed under the name ‘Sean Combs Capital, LLC’ alongside other notable names such as Bill Ackman, Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

How much Diddy invested into isn’t clear and names of current company shareholders are not known to the public.

The full revealing comes after U.S. District Judge Susan Illston initially granted a motion filed by independent tech journalist Jacob Silverman.

Silverman stated he was seeking transparency in the best interest of the public. Former Twitter employees have alleged in court the company violated their arbitration agreements by not paying certain fees after Musk took over, forcing the company to file for the sealed list.