Last night at the Democratic National Convention, leaders from across the nation emphasized that Vice President Kamala Harris is the only candidate committed to securing the border and fixing the broken immigration system. They highlighted Harris’s long-standing efforts to advance tough and smart solutions for border security. In contrast, they criticized Donald Trump for derailing the toughest and fairest reforms in decades for his political gain. The message was clear: Vice President Harris is the candidate with the experience and determination to address the complex challenges of immigration, making her the best choice for leading the nation forward.